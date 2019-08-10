NAPOLEON — Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer’s office has released its summary report for July.

On the final day of the month, there were 315 cases pending in Henry County Common Pleas Court, compared to 300 last July. Forty-four new cases were filed last month, and 45 were closed.

Meanwhile, three cases were pending in the court of appeals at the close of July.

One new case was filed there last month, and one was closed.

The following titles also were issued last month, with July 2018 figures in parentheses: motor vehicle, 662 (809); new cars, 27 (24); new trucks, 11 (18); new RVs and motorcycles, 12 (53); used vehicle transfers, 612 (714); watercraft, 34 (41); salvage titles, 0 (9).

The title department also processed 156 notations of liens, 11 U.S. passport applications and completed 94 inspections last month.

