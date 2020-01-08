NAPOLEON — Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer’s office has released its summary report for 2019. 

There were 400 cases filed last year in Henry County Common Pleas Court, down from 431 in 2018. Fifteen cases were filed in the court of appeals. 

The following titles also were issued last year, with 2018 figures in parentheses: motor vehicle, 7,124 (7,167); new cars, 297 (299); new trucks, 135 (165); new RVs and motorcycles, 226 (242); used vehicle transfers, 6,466 (6,461); watercraft, 213 (223). 

The office also processed 212 U.S. passport applications, and 590 certificates of judgment were filed. 

