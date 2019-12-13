NAPOLEON — Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer’s office has released its summary report for November.
On the final day of the month, there were 295 cases pending in Henry County Common Pleas Court, compared to 323 last November. Thirty-three new cases were filed last month, and 37 were closed.
Meanwhile, six cases were pending in the court of appeals as of Nov. 30.
One new case was filed there last month, and none were closed.
The following titles also were issued last month, with November 2018 figures in parentheses: motor vehicle, 587 (479); new cars, 22 (19); new trucks, 14 (11); new RVs and motorcycles, 6 (8); used vehicle transfers, 545 (441); watercraft, 2 (5); and salvage titles, 4 (10).
The title department also processed 122 notations of liens, 19 U.S. passport applications and completed 70 inspections last month.
