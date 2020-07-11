NAPOLEON — Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, released her June report, with 2019 numbers in parenthesis.

The title department issued the following: motor vehicle titles, 840 (578); new cars, 25 (32); new trucks, 5 (8); new RVs and motorcycles, 23 (46); used vehicle transfers, 787 (492); watercraft titles, 65 (32); salvage titles, 2 (7); notation of liens, 219 (170); and inspections, 115 (79).

Load comments