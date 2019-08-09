NAPOLEON — Updates on the county landfill and local demolition projects highlighted Thursday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
Landfill manager Mike Imbrock reported that in July, the transfer facility accepted 202 tons of solid waste, 58 tons of tires and 7 tons of brick/concrete/asphalt.
Meanwhile, Matt Spiess of the Maumee Valley Planning Organization noted that four of five planned home demolitions have been completed. This is the third round of demolitions in the county.
During this round, homeowners pay half the demo costs, with the rest funded by revolving loan funds (RLF).
Spiess reported that $50,000 remains in the RLF for future demolitions.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet again Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon.
