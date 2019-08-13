Beef show winners
Jeff Long/C-N Photo

Judging for the Henry County Fair beef show was held Monday. Taking home honors were, in front, Sawyer Bockelman (left), first place market exhibitor; Kora Schroeder (center), supreme reserve champion; and Kylee Drewes, reserve champion dairy cow, first in class. And in back, from left: Gavin Eagleson, grand champion dairy beef calf; Cody Damman, marked steer reserve grand champion; Chris Pahl, grand champion rate of gain; Kylie Meyers, reserve grand champion beef steer; and Landon Bockelman, grand champion angus, reserve grand champion female angus, reserve grand champion showman.

Load comments