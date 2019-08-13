Judging for the Henry County Fair beef show was held Monday. Taking home honors were, in front, Sawyer Bockelman (left), first place market exhibitor; Kora Schroeder (center), supreme reserve champion; and Kylee Drewes, reserve champion dairy cow, first in class. And in back, from left: Gavin Eagleson, grand champion dairy beef calf; Cody Damman, marked steer reserve grand champion; Chris Pahl, grand champion rate of gain; Kylie Meyers, reserve grand champion beef steer; and Landon Bockelman, grand champion angus, reserve grand champion female angus, reserve grand champion showman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.