• Henry County

CIC meeting:

The regular meeting of the full board of the Henry County CIC has been scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. via Zoom, as well as found on the events section on its website at www.henrycountyed.com.

To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://henrycountyohio- gov.zoom.us/j/96890708132?pwd=NDhwbDJmLzZYdWlxTVJ3clZLZHBiQT09. Meeting ID is: 968 9070 8132 and the password is 952148.

