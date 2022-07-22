NAPOLEON — Updates on several local industrial projects highlighted the quarterly meeting here this week of the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) board.
Among the topics mentioned by CIC Director Jennifer Arps was Keller Logistic Group’s plans to construct a speculation building in Napoleon’s industrial park. Based in Defiance, Keller will construct a shell for a 150,000 square-foot industrial building to attract a new employer to Napoleon.
Keller’s project is being made possible by 10 acres of land provided by the City of Napoleon through the CIC office.
Arps noted that closing on the property is expected by month’s end, but the project — with the codename “Chip” — is moving forward. She told the board that building materials have been ordered while “construction should start shortly after the land transfers,” according to minutes from the meeting.
Too, she noted that the building is listed on the CIC’s website with marketing to begin after the land closure.
A second project (“Blaze”) for which the CIC has hopes is repurposing the former Walmart building on Oakwood Avenue that has been vacant for some 20 years.
According to Arps, an architectural firm (JDI) is working with the new building owner while the sale has closed. A survey and inspection will follow with the CIC office then seeking financial incentives for an improvement project through JobsOhio.
Damage repair to the structure and redesigning will be needed, she indicated, with room, perhaps, for “five other retail/office tenants in the front of the building,” according to CIC meeting minutes.
Two other projects — codenamed “Ray” and “Eve” — are less defined. The first is “in the negotiation phase of incentives,” the second concerns a “possible expansion” for a Napoleon plant, the minuted noted.
Among the other topics that surfaced:
• the CIC is assisting the owners of the planned Biggby Coffee on Scott Street to determine if the project might quality for a revolving loan. They plan to build a new store on a vacant lot.
• Maumee Valley planning Organization is working on a five-county comprehensive economic development strategy. The public will be asked to participate after a survey is created.
• the CIC is considering what help might be available for Brick and Brew Pub’s bar plans downtown.
• a regional educator “boot camp” was held by the CIC in June with nine educators participating. They toured several businesses and public facilities to learn what skills and training are needed for students wishing to pursue careers in related fields.
• Arps met with Dana, Inc. officials to discuss the company’s plans to hire workers for its planned factory in Napoleon (Dana Light Axle Manufacturing, LLC). The Henry County CIC and OhioMeansJobs is promoting job fairs and open positions.
