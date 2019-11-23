NAPOLEON — The latest in the long series of commemorative Christmas ornaments has been released by the Henry County Chamber of Commerce.
“The 2019 Christmas ornament features the Heller Memorial Hospital and the 100th anniversary of the Henry County Hospital,” according to chamber director Joel Miller. “Each year we look to memorialize a historic structure or feature of Henry County and we are very excited to have the hospital this year. It is a building that has seen countless Henry Countians born and cared for deeply over its history and the story it tells is heartwarming. Families have taken advantage of this facility for generations.”
The ornament will be white in color with blue and yellow lettering and design. Each ornament will cost $9 (plus tax).
“There is a limited amount of ornaments ordered, so if you want to assure yours, just stop in at the chamber office and get your 2019 ornament,” stated Miller. The chamber office is located at 611 N. Perry St. in downtown Napoleon. Call 419-592-1786 about availability.
The chamber also has quantities of past Christmas ornaments still in stock. If anyone is looking to complete a set or would like to choose a Henry County ornament from the past, stop by the chamber office to see these classic ornaments. Most past ornaments are priced at $3.
“In the past, the chamber’s ornaments have featured Henry County’s historic buildings, monuments and natural resources. These ornaments are a great way to think back to past Christmases and let kids know about some of our heritage here,” chamber chairman Amy Watson stated.
