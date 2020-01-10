NAPOLEON — Bids were awarded for aggregate stone and landfill manager Mike Imbrock issued his monthly update during Thursday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.

Bids received from three companies were awarded: The Custar Stone Co. of Napoleon, Hanson Aggregates Midwest LLC of Waterville and Stoneco Inc. of Maumee.

Imbrock reported that last month the transfer facility accepted 134.5 tons of solid waste, 65.53 tons of tires and no brick, concrete or asphalt.

The facility will be closed Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In other business Thursday, the board approved budget adjustments and then-and-now certificates, and okayed January out-of-county travel for Job and Family Services employees.

The board will meet again Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. Brad Booth of the Henry County Transportation Network is scheduled to attend to discuss the drug and alcohol policy agreement.

