NAPOLEON — A 3% pay increase for employees of Henry County Job and Family Services was approved during Thursday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
The board also heard an update on the county landfill from landfill manager Mike Imbrock.
During October, the transfer facility accepted 168 tons of solid waste, 71.6 tons of tires and 2.64 tons of brick/concrete.
Imbrock also noted that county residents are encouraged to visit the new sort-and-separate recycling sites located in McClure and Hamler. The McClure site is located on the east side of the convenience store parking lot and is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week. The Hamler site is open 24/7 and located at the Hamler wastewater treatment plant, at the southeast corner of town.
The landfill will be closed Nov. 28-30 for Thanksgiving.
In other business, the commissioners met in two closed sessions: one with assistant county prosecutor Katie Nelson to discuss matters required to be kept confidential, and another to discuss complaints against a public employee. No related action was taken.
The board also approved a bond resolution for the planned second river bridge over the Maumee River.
The commissioners will meet today at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon.
