Chesapeake Bay Helicopters will be mobilizing to the Toledo Edison (TE) region beginning Tuesday to begin examining all TE 345kV transmission lines.
In addition, routine patrols on all TE 138kV and 69kV lines will be performed.
These patrols will take approximately three weeks to complete, but inclement weather or outage-related helicopter patrols will prolong completion.
The following helicopters will be used for these patrols:
• UV/IR patrols: black and silver, Hughes MD500 with tail registration number N774CB.
• routine patrols: blue, Bell 206 Jet Ranger with tail registration number N719CB.
A UV/IR patrol is a routine patrol in terms of patrol speed (25-35 mph) but utilizes an infrared and corona camera that’s mounted on the bottom of the helicopter. The onboard thermographer uses these cameras to view the transmission line conductor and hardware through the infrared and ultraviolet spectrums to identify sources of overheated components.
A routine patrol is flown at speeds of 25-35 mph and is a general overall look at the transmission line where the onboard inspector is looking for any outstanding damage on the transmission line conductors, hardware and structures. The helicopter also may be seen hovering to get a closer look at any conditions that may be found.
According to FirstEnergy, TE’s parent company, the contractor has been authorized to patrol the transmission circuits in their entirety (i.e. “breaker-to-breaker”), so patrols on certain lines may therefore extend into neighboring regions.
