The end of February brought heavy rains and the threat of severe weather Monday while forecasters are keeping an eye on a potential winter storm as the calendar turns to March.
Defiance and Putnam counties were briefly under a severe thunderstorm warning around 4 p.m. Monday, but heavy rains were the big story.
The rain came down so heavily that water flowed over a number of roads. The rainfall is expected to raise already higher river levels with the National Weather Service issuing a minor flood warning Monday for the Tiffin River, which often floods largely unoccupied areas in and around Stryker, and the St. Joseph River near Montpelier.
Throughout northeast Indiana the NWS reported some wind damage and half-inch hail west of Fort Wayne, according to meteorologist Patrick Murphy of the agency’s North Webster, Ind. office which issues forecasts for northwest Ohio.
The heavy rain that cleared out late Monday afternoon is expected to be followed by above-average temperatures on Wednesday, perhaps reaching 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, but then another potential shot of winter weather Thursday night into Friday.
Predictions for several inches of snow have been mentioned by The Weather Channel, but the NWS had refrained from any such predictions late Monday afternoon.
Murphy told The Crescent-News around 4:45 p.m. Monday that it was too early to tell what might happen as a temperature fluctuation of a few degrees will determine how much rain and/or snow falls. But precipitation appears to be on the way with an 80% chance, according to the NWS’ late Monday afternoon forecast.
“It’s a large storm complex coming out of Arizona, New Mexico on Thursday, and then sweeping into the Mississippi Valley Thursday night that’s going to spread the precipitation out ahead of it,” said Murphy.
“So, it’s a large-scale system that will impact the entire region.”
He explained that it’s “certainly within the realm of possibilities that there could be a lot of precipitation with it,” added Murphy, noting that the water equivalent could be more than one inch.
