road flooding

Water flows across the intersection of Defiance County’s Asphacher and Lockwood roads around 4 p.m. Monday amidst heavy rains that came through northwest Ohio. See related photo on Page A5.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

The end of February brought heavy rains and the threat of severe weather Monday while forecasters are keeping an eye on a potential winter storm as the calendar turns to March.


