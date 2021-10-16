Heavy rains in northwest Ohio have caused flooding in fields and streets.
According to Kyle Brown at the North Webster, Ind., office of the National Weather Service (NWS), from 8 p.m. Thursday, to 1 p.m. Friday, the airport at Defiance reported 1.93 inches of rain had fallen.
That equates to flooded fields and streets, as well as water ponding in roadways. The Auglaize, Maumee and Tiffin rivers have risen as well.
Defiance city streets flooded during the rainfall, which created conditions where hydroplaning could happen.
During heavy rainfall, visibility may also be affected.
The viaduct on Jefferson Avenue tends to flood with heavy rainfall, and early on Friday morning, city crews blockaded it, which forced traffic to reroute into the afternoon.
Said Brown: “Friday evening could see another round of rainfall, but there is some relief forecast for later Saturday, through the beginning of the week, with a period of dry weather.”
