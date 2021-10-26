With the recent heavy rains, fields and roads once again have been flooded in the area.
On Monday afternoon, Henry and Putnam counties had no roads closed and were not reporting significant water over roads.
In Defiance, the viaduct on Jefferson Avenue was closed because of flooding on Monday morning, and some low-lying areas around the county had high water that ran from fields over roadways.
The sheriff’s office in Fulton County was contacted on Monday afternoon and they reported that the area of County Road B and 16 had water over the road.
In Williams County, where heavy rains tend to swell the Tiffin River, flood forecasts were warned.
The National Weather Service (NWS) offices at North Webster, Ind., issued a flood warning for the Tiffin River at Stryker until further notice.
Flood stage for the river is 11 feet and on Monday afternoon the NWS reported that the Tiffin had already risen to 11.85 feet, with a forecast of 13 feet by Wednesday night into Thursday.
The impact of the Tiffin’s rise to 13 feet means that Ohio 66 north of Archbold will experience some flooding, low-lying fields and roadways in Stryker will flood, and farm buildings may also flood.
