Warm temperatures, lots of rain and potential flooding are weather possibilities as the upcoming weekend unfolds.
The area is expected to see temperatures in the mid to upper 50s on Friday and Saturday — well above the norm like the last week of December — near the record highs for those two days (60 and 59 degrees, at Fort Wayne, respectively). The bigger story is the likelihood of several inches of rain over a 48-hour period that may create a significant flood threat.
“We are in the preliminary stages of planning for potential flooding later this weekend,” said Julie Rittenhouse, Defiance County’s emergency management director, on Wednesday afternoon. “We’re keeping an eye on the National Weather Service (NWS) and an eye on the rivers, and as the event gets closer we’ll take appropriate actions.”
She said Wednesday that the Tiffin River was “higher than normal for this time of year,” while the Maumee and Auglaize rivers were “at normal ranges right now.”
All that could change with a system that, according to an NWS meteorologist in Indiana, has the potential to drop three to four inches of rain tonight through Saturday night, and as much as six inches in spots.
“... it looks like 3-4 inches of rain,” said meteorologist Christopher Roller in the NWS’ North Webster, Ind., office northwest of Fort Wayne. “There could be a few higher values reach up to six inches of rain. With that additional rainfall that would come across the area, the Maumee River and Wabash River basins have the highest potential for flooding.”
He mentioned the Tiffin River at Stryker, Auglaize River at Defiance and Ottawa River at Kalida as potential problem areas in northwest Ohio if the heavy rain materializes.
The NWS issued a flood watch Wednesday for counties in northwest Ohio, northern Indiana and southwest Michigan from Friday evening through Saturday evening. And the NWS’ mid-week forecasts were confident of much rain.
For example, the NWS forecast issued late Wednesday afternoon for Defiance predicted a 100% chance of rain Friday, Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night, along with winds in the 25-mile to 30-mile per hour range tonight and Friday. The forecast noted the possibility of “heavy rain” on Saturday.
On Wednesday, the Weather Channel pegged Saturday’s rain chance in Defiance at 100% with “1 to 2 inches of rain expected.”
The system figures to wind up Saturday night and early Sunday morning with a sharp drop in temperatures.
This change adds the possibility of snow or a wintry mix, although not in large amounts.
Roller indicated Wednesday that the storm’s track could change, thus resulting in various rainfall totals throughout the region. He described the weather-maker as a “strong low pressure system” with origins in the southwest U.S.
”It’s not only going to be hitting our areas, but also areas to the south and east — from about into Michigan as far west as Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas,” Roller said.
