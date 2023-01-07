A fuel leak Thursday into area storm drains prompted a call from local and state authorities for cleanup on Defiance’s northside.
At approximately 10:05 a.m., a team from the Defiance Fire Department was dispatched for a possible fuel leak into storm and sanitary sewers.
Fire Chief Bill Wilkins received the call from the city’s water pollution control department in regard to the possible leak at Ralston Avenue and Nicholas Street, according to a report from the fire department. Upon arrival firefighters checked storm and sanitary sewers for possible leaks.
An odor of fuel oil was found in the storm sewer and there appeared to be a consistency with fuel oil with the presence of a red liquid. It appeared that same liquid had pooled past the overflow discharge on the south side of Ralston Avenue.
At that point the hazardous materials team (hazmat) was dispatched for cleanup while absorbent booms were placed on the discharge at the storm sewer as well as about 40 yards downstream.
The Defiance County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) was also dispatched to the area. Melanie Becher, administrative assistant at the EMA, arrived and advised that the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) was en route to the scene.
To determine the source of the leak the cleanup command contacted Mark Lehnert, superintendent of the city’s water pollution control while awaiting OEPA’s arrival.
Cameras were placed inside the sewers and it was determined that the leak was emitting from the residence at 819 Nicholas St. — some 1,800 feet from the point of origin to the place the leak was noticed, according to the city fire department’s report.
Command began an inspection at the address and found a “large amount” of fuel in the basement floor. The occupant advised that United Oil Company had overfilled the fuel oil tank on Wednesday and some fuel oil had leaked onto the floor.
Chief Wilkins commented about the cleanup on Friday.
“The cleanup crews did their job well, and the EMA came in and did what they were required to do, then the EPA did their work,” said Wilkins. “All of the agencies worked together to get the job done.”
According to the fire department report, the billing from the oil company indicated that an estimated 60 gallons of the heating oil had been leaked from the tanks.
A representative of the company was requested at the address to respond to the scene, and firefighters moved command to 819 Nicholas St. Hazmat teams placed absorbent pads on the basement floor to clean up the spill.
Becher was contacted on Friday about the incident and was able give additional information.
“No citations were given and none are expected,” said Becher. “The crews did a good job at cleaning up and were off the scene, I think, by 4 p.m.”
Once an OEPA representative arrived an evaluation of the scene was completed. The representative met with United Oil and Defiance County EMA, and the scene was turned over to EPA control.
OEPA’s Dina Pierce, media coordinator for the agency’s Northwest and Southwest districts, stated Friday that the spill caused “minimal environmental impact” while “Ohio EPA has concluded our response.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.