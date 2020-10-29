• Region

Heating assistance:

The Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commissions (NOCAC) 2021 Winter Crisis Program starts Nov. 1. The program is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a utility and/or bulk service for those who meet the program eligibility requirements. The program runs through March 31, 2021. Visit NOCAC.ORG or call 419-219-4641 to schedule an appointment.

Load comments