Region
Heating assistance:
The Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commissions (NOCAC) 2021 Winter Crisis Program starts Nov. 1. The program is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a utility and/or bulk service for those who meet the program eligibility requirements. The program runs through March 31, 2021. Visit NOCAC.ORG or call 419-219-4641 to schedule an appointment.
