Heating assistance is available through the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC). Appointments may be made by calling a tollfree hotline at 1-844-493-1193.
Applications will be taken until March 31, 2020, for two programs. Income guidelines for the programs is at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline.
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), provides a one-time credit to the main heating source of the household. The Winter Crisis Program provides assistance to customers who are threatened with disconnection, have already been disconnected, need to establish new service or are in need of propane, fuel oil, or any other bulk fuel.
NOCAC serves Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties.
