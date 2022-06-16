PAULDING — Wednesday’s hot temperatures around 100 degrees caused Paulding County fair officials have taken steps to address hot temperatures that have affected fair operations and has contributed to the death of some poultry, according to a press release they issued Wednesday afternoon.
The release noted that the rabbit barn at the county fairgrounds in Paulding “was developing dangerously high temperatures inside the building in the afternoon. The fair board decided to call the fire department in to apply copious amounts of water onto the metal roofing and siding to cool the building down.”
The Paulding Fire Department, Crane Township-Cecil and Payne fire departments provided equipment to help with this task.
“Their efforts brought the temperature down dramatically in the building,” the release stated. “As a result, the other buildings with animals in them were sprayed down as well.”
Fair officials noted that “rumors have been spreading that several animals have been dying,” and noted that “some rabbits” were affected, “but it was not due to the heat in the building, but other issues that has since been addressed by the owners of the rabbits.”
Some poultry was found dead in the poultry barn, but not from “the highly pathogenic avian influenza” either, fair officials explained.
“It was due to the heat to the birds and the lack of air movement in the building, as well as the stress with being shown earlier in the day,” the press release stated. “Due to the excessive heat conditions some of the animals are going to be released early from the fairgrounds.
Fair Board President Dan Howell commented that he “wants people to be assured that the animals on the fairgrounds are being well taken care of by the owners” and that “barn cooling has been addressed.”
