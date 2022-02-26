A public hearing has been scheduled next week for a downtown development incentive program in Defiance.
The state-required hearing will kick off city council’s meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
A number of downtown redevelopment districts (DRDs) are being considered in and around downtown Defiance to provide tax incentives to building owners and create funds for future infrastructure improvements.
Ten-acre DRDs would be established in which tax incentives would be offered to those investing in particular projects, much like a tax increment financing district where redirected property taxes are used to pay for public infrastructure improvements.
Those investing funds within the districts would be eligible to have up to a 70% of new property taxes — existing taxes would not be included — redirected back into the districts for 10-30 years. This would require a negotiation process with participating businesses.
Revenue generated form the districts could be used for several different purposes:
• investment in a TIF to pay for infrastructure.
• providing loans or grants to historic building owners
• providing loans to non-historic buildings within DRDs for repairs and improvements.
• giving 20% of revenues to a nonprofit organization that has an economic development function for DRDs.
Tuesday’s public hearing follows a presentation made to council by the Montrose Group — a Columbus consulting firm — in December.
“It’s a really, really good project,” said Mayor Mike McCann. “It’s kind of like planting a tree. When is the best time to plant a tree? Twenty years ago. When is the next best time to plant a tree? Today.”
Montrose Group identified 11, 10-acre areas that could be used for DRDs. Most are in the downtown, including one featuring the 1918 school building on Arabella Street, while another includes the Eastside Fire Station at Hopkins and Douglas streets.
Council will be asked to pass an ordinance in the future establishing the DRDs.
