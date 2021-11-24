HOLGATE — Chris Healy was appointed to fill the council seat vacated by Jeremy Garcia at this week’s meeting of Holgate Village Council.
Healy is a getting a head start on the four-year term that he won in the Nov. 2 General Election.
Council members also decided to have two meetings in December, changing the tradition in recent years of just one December meeting. Those December meetings will be held the first and third Mondays instead of the regular meeting second and fourth Mondays. The park committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. prior to a Dec. 6 council meeting. The sewer committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. prior to the Dec. 20 council meeting.
Village offices will be closed Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Council discussed the future of water bill adjustments, and whether they should be continued. It was decided to continue them until the water system has been updated.
Village administrator Sheldon Burke will check on the cost of shredding the brush pile and hauling it off.
There was a question of why village building permits are good for two years. This issue will be studied further to determine the customary length of permits.
The problem of nuisance properties is ongoing in the village. One of the repeat offenders has been served notice to clear the property.
