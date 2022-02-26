• Defiance County

The Defiance County General Health District’s unaudited financial reports for 2021 are available to the public at the Defiance County General Health District, 1300 E. Second St., Suite 100, Defiance in the office of Marty Retcher, Fiscal Officer, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

