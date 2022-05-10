Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) is entering the fourth year of its operation and maintenance program for home sewage treatment systems, and plans to mail out related notices next week.
Through this program environmental staff provide education to property owners on proper operation and maintenance of their septic systems. Proper maintenance of septic systems may increase the life of the septic system, and prevent costly repairs, according to the health department.
Letters will be mailed next week to owners of properties with such systems in Farmer, Milford and Washington townships. The mailing will include a cover letter, terms and conditions of maintenance program, a septic tank pumping schedule, and a permit application.
The first step for property owners is to submit the permit application and a $60 fee to DCGHD by June 30. After DCGHD processes the applications, applicants will receive a permit letter from the district. Property owners will then have to meet the terms and conditions of the program — which may include a septic tank pumping and/or inspection/maintenance of their septic system — within the four-year permit period.
The program also allows property owners to register to inspect and perform maintenance on their own systems. Environmental staff use funds generated from the program to provide homeowner education, improve the county’s private sewage system records and map septic systems using a mapping software.
This year, DCGHD is hosting informational meetings for property owners to attend, ask questions and learn more about the program. These meetings will be held at 10 a.m. on June 7 at Farmer American Legion and 6 p.m. on June 8 at Fairview High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.