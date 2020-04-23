Many people and professionals throughout Ohio are spending lots of time dealing with the coronavirus situation.
But on the local level, none are closer to the decision-making process than county health department directors. Defiance County’s Jamie Gerken is one of those.
She’s been focused on the coronavirus situation for many weeks now, and dealing with the many public officials who are involved with efforts to try to prevent the spread.
While some health department employees continue to work handle its Women, Infants, Children (WIC) programs, Gerken said she and the nursing staff are “strictly COVID. That’s all we’re doing, even our environmental staff.”
She said this includes contact tracing — trying to figure out where those who test positive for coronavirus have been — as well as taking part in meetings and interacting with other “community partners,” such as first responders, through the county’s emergency operations center.
This also includes some of the more difficult and touchy aspects, such as determining which local businesses are essential per the state’s stay-at-home order that was issued in March. Those deemed non-essential were closed, or at least limited in their operations.
She noted that the health department has had to make the initial contact with businesses in question.
“We ask them to write us a letter and describe what they are doing as far as social distancing and sanitizing,” she explained. “We look at it and make what our determination is, and we confer with (the county prosecutor’s office) to make a final decision on enforcement. ... For the most part all of the businesses have been good at getting back to us and getting us what we need.”
Although she did not elaborate on specifics, Gerken said “we have deemed some businesses non-essential.”
The state has a “dispute resolution committee” in place, she explained, that can resolve questions about what business might be classified as “essential.” This could come into play, for example, when counties differ on what is an “essential” business, she indicated.
She said those matters have slowed down, but promoting “social distancing” remains a focus. This issue was raised in Defiance’s city parks where signs have been installed — at the health department’s direction — disallowing basketball games and noting that gatherings of more than 10 people are “strictly prohibited.”
Gerken is not oblivious to the burdens the coronavirus remediation period has placed on many businesses, especially smaller ones that can’t operate as before, or at all. Her husband, Brandon, is employed by a Defiance bank, and is close to the process made available by the federal government to help businesses with new loan money.
“He sees both sides of the coin,” she said, noting concerns about the “economic aspect.”
As for a return to some sense of normalcy, she said, “I am really trusting the (Ohio) Department of Health and the governor to make that determination, especially the Department of Health. ... What is the latest science saying about opening things back up and where the virus is heading? They have a larger capacity than we do.”
