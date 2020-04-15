The Defiance County Health Department has been issuing answers to anticipated questions about the coronavirus situation.
They are:
Q. Can I have a garage/yard sale?
A. Garage/yard dales, online marketplaces or any other unregulated sales from a person’s home are not identified as an essential business in the Ohio stay-at-home order.
The Ohio stay-at-home order is mandatory to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Ohio and protect our friends, neighbors and vulnerable populations. Please stay at home.
The stay-at-home order requires people to remain in their homes unless they have an essential job or are doing an essential task like going to the grocery store, pharmacy, seeking medical care or outdoor exercise (running or taking a walk).
We need to all do our part during these times. This will not be forever, but we need to be intentional about our actions.
Q. What is a probable case of COVID-19?
A. 1. A person has symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
2. A provider must have ruled out all other respiratory illnesses (influenza, respiratory viral panel, strep, etc.).
3. It must have an epidemiological (close contact) link such as a person that has been in close contact with a person who is a laboratory confirmed case and meets certain criteria.
Citizens are asked to understand the symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath).
If they develop mild symptoms, they should remain at home and continue to self-monitor.
If they have worsened, a health care provider should be consulted.
If they are severe (difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, new confusion, inability to arouse, bluish lips or face), immediate medical attention should be sought or 911 called.
Health officials note that this list is not inclusive, and advises residents to contact their health care provider for any other severe or concerning symptoms.
