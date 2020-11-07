• Henry County
Health board:
The regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Health will be held in conference room A at 2 p.m. Nov. 17. Due to COVID-19, a limited number of persons will be allowed to attend in person. Therefore, a Zoom conference link will be provided so that anyone wishing to attend virtually will be able.
Information to attend online will be published to the health department website located at http://henrycohd.org/boh-meeting-dates/ five five days prior to the start of the meeting. If you have any trouble accessing the online link, contact Joy Ermie at 419-599-5545.
