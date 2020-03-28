PAULDING — Health and safety issues were a top concern during the Paulding County commissioners meeting recently.
Paulding and Defiance County commissioners took part in a teleconference with state Sen. Rob McColley and Rep. Craig Riedel.
McColley and Riedel checked in to see how situations were in the county and said if they needed anything like supplies for the hospitals, go through their county Emergency Management Agency office to get information to the Federal Emergency Management Agency due to the coronavirus. They also said if there are any concerns or questions to let them know immediately.
Because of the coronavirus, the commissioners had earlier passed a resolution where all senior center activities were discontinued at the center, with home-delivered meals extended to seniors who would normally come to the center. In addition, transportation to and from medical appointment and grocery shopping services were extended to include one-on-one shopping.
Senior center director Marsha Yeutter said staff will be conducting routine checks by calling seniors who are now at home daily, rather than coming to the center. Wellness checks are an important part of keeping the seniors safe and healthy. The upcoming Health, Business and Industry Fair has been postponed until May 8 at the extension office. If any senior or caregiver has a concern, call 419-399-3650 for assistance.
Commissioners also adopted a resolution to put a 0.5 mill, renewal levy on the ballot in November for operation of the senior center.
Also during the meeting, commissioners heard from Sheriff Jason Landers, who presented his 2020 projections and monthly jail report for the month ending Feb. 29.
There were 56 male inmates serving 452 days and 20 female inmates serving 190 days in the month of February. Total inmates held were 76. The average inmates held per day was 22. The average inmates’ stay per day was 8.4. Total meals served for February was 1,636.
The board then met with representatives from the Paulding County Carnegie Library about the phone service.
Phillip Jackson explained to the commissioners that in order to get all branches converted over to the county phone system the branches in Antwerp, Payne and Oakwood would have to get new phone numbers because Century Link can not provide E-911 phone service in these villages. Ellen Williams of the library system stated that she does not want to change the phone numbers, listings and all the paperwork to these branches that the phone number is already printed on.
Williams explained what a huge inconvenience it would be to the residents of the county and the unnecessary cost to have so many items reprinted with correct number. Commissioners agreed that it would be best for them to back out of the county’s phone system and proceed with their own.
Finances were then discussed.
Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher gave her report. There was $20,162,904.21 invested as of Feb. 28. Receipts are currently at $79,841.15 to date. Interest rates are decreasing. Sales tax so far this year came in at $270,958.02, an increase from 2019 of 31.89%. Wannemacher also added that property taxes are only at 3% delinquent for first half only.
Also commissioners:
• proclaimed March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
• appointed Ross Lengacher as a part-time dog warden.
• appointed Candice Elliott to the Paulding County Hospital Board of Trustees for a six-year term.
• agreed to enter into a Water Pollution Control Loan Fund agreement, on behalf of the county health department, for the repair and replacement of home sewage treatment systems.
• entered into a sublease-purchase arrangement with the Ohio Secretary of State for acquiring and implementing voting machines and equipment.
• authorized the county’s participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s road salt contract.
• authorized the county engineer to advertise for bids for the 2020 county chip seal project.
• heard from economic development Director Tim Copsey that the Small Business Innovation Center’s downstairs offices are all rented and the upstairs renovations are coming along great. The Career Showcase Day for high school students has come to a halt due to the COVID-19 situation, Copsey is working with the school superintendents and hoping that this event will be able to take place for the county students. Copsey still is collaborating with the Antwerp CIC 24/49 interchange for committed buyer. Hop’s Place in Antwerp is open for business now too.
• teleconferenced with Christina Kuchle of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources about the H2Ohio initiative. Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein suggested she talk with the soil and water conservation district to see if it had ideas about the program.
• talked with Mike Maris of IAP about capital lighting improvements at the fairgrounds. Maris also informed the commissioners that they have a new employee who is willing to assist with grant writing and assistance with presentation to the state, if needed. Klopfenstein stated that this project was submitted to the capital grant program to the state, and the county has not heard back from the state yet on grant funding. Maris asked the commissioners to submit another task order under a national contract to keep this project on hold.
• discussed a wedding reception of Heather Evans and Donnie Egnor, which corresponded to the Horsepower Holiday at the fairgrounds. Commissioners stated that they do not have control of the fairground’s bookings, only their office handles the OSU Extension Hall rentals. The commissioners do not like to book receptions during this time because of all the chaos of two events going on at once. The commissioners’ office was not notified by the fair board when Horsepower Holiday was taking place. Commissioner Tony Zartman stated that commissioners were told by Dan Bowers of the Horsepower Holiday that Egnor had no problem with Horsepower Holiday going on during the time of their reception. Egnor stated that he did speak with Bowers regarding the Horsepower Holiday going on at the fairgrounds the same night as his reception. Egnor also stated that he felt like they had no options and that they would have to share the grounds with Horsepower Holiday. Bowers stated that he does not rent from the commissioners that his contract is with the fair board and he presented a map of the fairgrounds showing Egnor and Evans his approach on sharing the facilities that night. Bowers asked the couple if they would be willing to work out a compromise so that both parties are not shorted out of their events for that weekend. Egnor said he did not want to ruin the event for Bowers because both parties have time and money already invested.
