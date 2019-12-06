• Defiance County
Healing Hearts:
The annual Healing Hearts tree decorating ceremony will take place beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday in Defiance's Pontiac Park. Although East River Drive is closed at Clinton Street due to bridge work, the park is accessible by taking East High Street to East River Drive and turning right to reach the park.
