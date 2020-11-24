• Defiance County

Ceremony cancelled:

Healing Hearts, a non-denominational support group for families who have lost a child, has cancelled this year's special tree-decorating ceremony at the organization’s memorial garden at Pontiac Park in Defiance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who would like to place an ornament on the tree in memory of a loved one can do so. For more information, contact Al or Linda Tuohy at 419-782-4488.

