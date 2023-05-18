NAPOLEON — The head of the Henry County Landfill was arrested and charged with a felony earlier this week following an altercation at the facility on Road L near Malinta.
Brad Young, 51, Napoleon, was charged Tuesday by the Henry County Sheriff's Office with strangulation, a fifth-degree felony, and was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
He made an initial Wednesday morning in Napoleon Municipal Court where bond was set at $10,000 cash with conditions, including that he have no contact with the alleged victim, submit to GPS monitoring and live at his residence. A preliminary was scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday in municipal court.
Napoleon Municipal Court records indicated that Young posted bond and was released from CCNO. He informed the court he would obtain his own attorney.
The preliminary hearing in municipal court would only determine if authorities could demonstrate probable cause to detain Young on the charge and would not determine his guilt or innocence. Felony cases can only be adjudicated in Henry County Common Pleas Court, not municipal court.
The charge stems from an assault investigation by the sheriff's office at the landfill at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Henry County Commissioner Bob Hastedt, Young was placed on unpaid administrative leave for two months and the landfill has been temporarily closed. It is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, the commissioners office announced.
Besides Young, the landfill also employs three other full-time workers.
Hastedt said commissioners are working on a plan to replace Young temporarily in his absence.
A special prosecutor has been appointed to handle the case because Young is a county employee.
Young was named Henry County's environmental facilities manager last summer following the retirement of long-time landfill director Mike Imbrock on June 30. In making the appointment, county commissioners changed the position's name from landfill manager to environmental facilities manager.
The job combined the duties of solid waste coordinator as well as overseer of the county transfer station (landfill).
