With "mixed emotions," Defiance County's Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) director will retire in 12 days following a long career.
The Defiance-based agency is funded with public taxpayer dollars, as well as contributions from local businesses with a fairly narrow purpose — expanding business and industry opportunities, particularly manufacturing, throughout Defiance County. The goal is to increase job opportunities, improve the local workforce and welcome investment dollars from companies expanding and relocating.
Hayes will step aside on Dec. 31, with Erika Willitzer, who he's been assisting in recent weeks, taking over full time the next day.
"I've been telling people I have mixed emotions," said Hayes, 71, who took the CIC job on Jan. 1, 2000, after having spent 16 1/2 years teaching marketing and finance at Defiance College.
"Part of me certainly wants to retire and do a few other things I enjoy," he explained, but he added that "I really will miss it. It really has been a fun career. It was a job where I felt I was committing something to the community. There are a lot of rewards from this career."
He points to a number of highlights during his 21 years in a position which often involves much negotiation with companies and public officials to provide incentives to expanding or relocating companies.
Perhaps, none was more rewarding than helping Johns Manville expand its Carpenter Road plant in the mid 2000s. This followed a fire in 2003 that gutted JM's Columbus Avenue plant in Defiance.
A groundbreaking was held for the $100 million investment at the Carpenter Road plant in 2005, with operations beginning about 17 months later.
Hayes' office also played a big role in bringing the Consolidated Grain and Barge facility on Krouse Road to Defiance County. While this did not create a lot of jobs, it was a very large investment and involved a lot of work, recalled Hayes.
Most recently, his office assisted with the Credit Adjustments office project on Latchaw Drive. The company has opened a corporate headquarters there with future expansion possibilities.
Beyond those projects, Hayes said there is "something to be said for consistency. I've worked with (city and municipal) administrations and county communities through the 21 years. We've developed some really good sites. We had some successes in keeping companies in town, but lost a few and kept a few. I think through it all we were able to provide a good range of jobs for residents."
Too, he noted that Defiance has become a retail shopping hub. And although he said "I didn't have a lot to do with" that development directly, he believes local "wealth creation" has helped make it possible.
Hayes can recall some disappointments over the years as well, although that is not an unexpected eventuality among officials familiar with the highly competitive nature of economic development. This effort to attract investment dollars can sometimes pit neighboring communities against each other, but especially states.
Hayes saw this on more than one occasion.
For example, Defiance County and northeast Indiana were the finalists for a large Family Dollar distribution center in 2010. Ultimately, the northeast Indiana site was chosen.
And in the last few years, Defiance County was a finalist for a Nucor steel plant — a large site just west of Defiance was offered — but despite great optimism, Defiance was nudged out by a site along the Ohio River in Kentucky.
Still, Hayes believes the county is in good position to attract future investment, noting that sites aren't a problem, but buildings are.
Known as speculative buildings, these shells of an industrial enterprise are a feature preferred by prospective companies, according to those in the know. They provide a structure that the company can finish to their needs.
Hayes has raised this matter with the CIC board, and local officials and businessmen are considering ways to increase these options.
Work on one such structure is underway on Domersville Road, on the city's far eastern side within the new Harmon Business Park. The park is being developed by a Toledo company, which Mayor Mike McCann's administration was instrumental in bringing to town.
As he departs the CIC post, Hayes said the organization is "in stable financial condition," and "I feel good about the way the effort stands right now."
He believes that cooperation among the various partners, who include municipal and county governments, the private sector, JobsOhio and the Regional Growth Partnership, is good while Defiance County has "some really great sites. We have some really great incentives, so I think the next team that's coming in is going to be able to keep moving the pile forward."
As he prepares for retirement, Hayes said he and his wife, LeeAnn, plan to stay in Defiance.
"We love Defiance and we're not moving away and we'll be staying in Defiance," he said. "We have a lot of family close by, and we really enjoy our grandkids."
And he will continue with his farming operation in southern Henry County near Hamler. A native of that area, Hayes still has 230 acres that he works each year, raising crops.
He's looking forward to a "more relaxed pace" on the farm, but at times he will surely miss what he has done for 21 years.
"I've had a great time doing this, I really have," said Hayes. "There's probably only been a handful of days I wasn't anxious to get into the office and tackle it. I had the pleasure of working with some great staff. I really enjoy the work at the CIC."
