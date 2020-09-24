saved by the belt photo

This photo shows a crash scene on Aug. 4 on U.S. 127 in Paulding County involving a Haviland resident, Ronald Bendele Jr. The Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post recognized Bendele this week with a “Saved by the Belt” award for wearing his safety belt and minimizing injury.

VAN WERT — Haviland resident Ronald Bendele Jr. joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club this week after his safety belt helped prevent serious injury during a crash on U.S. 127 in Paulding County on Aug. 4.

Ohio Highway Patrol Lt. Jonathan Gray, commander of the Patrol’s Van Wert post, presented him with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas Stickrath and Col. Richard Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Ronald is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Gray stated. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Provisional data from 2019 shows 457 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use, according to the Patrol.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Bendele also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

