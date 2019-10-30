HAVILAND — Three candidates are vying for the top leadership position in this Paulding County village.
Camillia Kline, Robert Pease and former village Councilman Edwin Ruger each hope to win the mayor’s job on Nov. 5, and begin a four-year term in January. Ruger was narrowly unseated on council in the November 2015 election.
Mayor Richard Bowers is not seeking a new term.
Also this fall, Haviland voters are choosing two councilmen from a field of five. The candidates are Mark Hurd, incumbent Cathy Jewell, Larry Lewis, Dustin Moser and incumbent Neil Stoller.
The winners will join the town’s four other councilmen (Diane Comer, Cindy Moser, Ronald Ruger and Charles Wilson) whose seats are up for election in 2021.
Village voters also are deciding the fate of a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Profiles of two of Haviland’s mayoral candidates who returned Crescent-News questionnaires follow:
Camillia Kline
Age: 42
Address: 303 S. McKinley St.
Education: n/a
Family: husband, Larry Lewis; four sons, Dylan, Noah, Matthew and Teagan Kline; daughter, Alexa Rhodes
Occupation: bus driver, Wayne Trace Local Schools
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “I am seeking office as mayor of Haviland to keep the community moving forward to strive for the future.”
Top goals: “My goals for the community are to address any issues and brainstorm ideas to reach a goal to fix them. I would also love to see the community come together more.”
Robert Pease
Age: 46
Address: 201 Cedar St.
Education: 1991 graduate, Wayne Trace High School
Family: wife, Christine; children, Kirsten, Lynsay and Madison
Occupation: factory work
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “I’m hoping to make a difference in my hometown.”
Top goals: “I will try my best to make the town better than when I started, and better when my term is up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.