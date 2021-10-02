The soybean harvest was well underway this week in northwest Ohio. Here, a combine takes off a bean field Thursday afternoon at the corner of Emerald Township roads 119 and 162 in Paulding County, just northeast of Paulding. While weather was favorable for the harvest in recent days, a rainy pattern is forecast to move into the area today and stick around into next week.
