Defiance County Probate and Juvenile Judge Jeffrey Strausbaugh has appointed James Harris Jr. of Defiance to fill an unexpired term on the county’s metropolitan parks board.
He will fill the remainder of Michael Langham’s term, which expires on Dec. 31. Langham recently resigned after 19 years of service to the metro parks board.
Harris is a former Defiance County commissioner, as well as a retired long-term employee of the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District.
His appointment was made effective Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.