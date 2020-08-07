Defiance County Probate and Juvenile Judge Jeffrey Strausbaugh has appointed James Harris Jr. of Defiance to fill an unexpired term on the county’s metropolitan parks board.

He will fill the remainder of Michael Langham’s term, which expires on Dec. 31. Langham recently resigned after 19 years of service to the metro parks board.

Harris is a former Defiance County commissioner, as well as a retired long-term employee of the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District.

His appointment was made effective Thursday.

