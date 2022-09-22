harding road bridge

The view from Defiance's Power Dam Road of the new Harding Road bridge deck Thursday afternoon just before the Auglaize River crossing reopened. The bridge had closed May 23 before Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, rebuilt the deck.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Defiance County's Harding Road bridge reopened Thursday afternoon, almost exactly four months after closing for repairs in May.

