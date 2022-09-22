Defiance County's Harding Road bridge reopened Thursday afternoon, almost exactly four months after closing for repairs in May.
The project was completed by Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, at a contracted cost of $874,235.
Located over the Auglaize River on Defiance's southern corporation limits, the bridge closed on May 23, and although the opening was later than what appeared earlier to be possible, it fell within the 120-day bridge closure window, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter.
"We're glad it's done," he said. "We wish it would have been done early, but glad it's now open."
The bridge's concrete deck was removed — a process that took longer than anticipated due to difficulties in removing the old material — before it was replaced with new concrete that was poured on Aug. 27. Baker-Shindler of Defiance supplied 470 cubic yards of concrete for the job.
Although the deck was replaced, the bridge's superstructure — piers and beams built in the late 1970s — were preserved.
Schlatter could not say with certainty how long the superstructure and piers — which typically have more durability on bridges than do their decks — might last. But he observed that the superstructure and the new deck should be good to go for a couple more generations.
"Typically, you'd like to see a bridge last 50 years," he said. "I would say we're pretty good for another 50."
Schlatter doesn't expect any major change orders to the contract.
Nagel crews finished up installing sections of guardrail and applying a painted epoxy to bridge railings on Thursday just before it reopened. That essentially completed the job, although some materials and equipment needed to be removed as well.
The road pavement on both sides of the bridge was damaged to some extent during the project, but not enough to warrant immediate repair, according to Schlatter.
"Our plan basically is to see what happens over winter," he said. "It's got a lot of scuffs, but nothing really structurally wrong with it. We'll see whether we would chip/seal in another year."
According to the contractor and Schlatter, the deck that was replaced was in poor shape, although no load limits had been posted.
"The deck was not in good shape, that's why it was replaced," Schlatter commented. "It had issues."
The project was the second bridge in or around Defiance rebuilt to some extent this year. The Hopkins Street bridge in Defiance closed in April for replacement of the deck and beams by Miller Brothers Construction Co., Archbold.
Two more large bridge projects — one to be handled by the Ohio Department of Transportation on U.S. 127 and the other one by Defiance County on Evansport Road (between Schick and Banner School roads) — are scheduled next year. When they are completed, major bridges over three rivers in Defiance County will have been replaced in the last few decades.
"At the end of next year, all the bridges over the Maumee, Auglaize and Tiffin (rivers) will have been done in my career," said Schlatter, who has been with the county engineer's office since the early 1990s.
