bridge photo

Taken Monday morning, this photo at the Harding Road bridge over the Auglaize River, just south of the Defiance city limits, shows some of the equipment still in place following the concrete deck pour there during the early hours of Saturday. The deck is curing while no date has been scheduled for the bridge's reopening, although this is believed to be likely within a month's time.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Harding Road’s new concrete deck has been poured.

Tags

Load comments