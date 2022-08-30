Taken Monday morning, this photo at the Harding Road bridge over the Auglaize River, just south of the Defiance city limits, shows some of the equipment still in place following the concrete deck pour there during the early hours of Saturday. The deck is curing while no date has been scheduled for the bridge's reopening, although this is believed to be likely within a month's time.
That news was delivered by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter during his weekly update at county commissioners’ regular Monday meeting.
He said the pour — undertaken by Baker-Shindler Company of Defiance — began at midnight Friday and continued into Saturday morning. Things finished up about 9:10 a.m. Saturday, he told The Crescent-News during a brief interview following commissioners’ meeting Monday.
Schlatter noted that 470 cubic yards of concrete were poured on the bridge as compared to the 310 cubic yards poured on the new Hopkins Street bridge deck in Defiance earlier this summer. That bridge reopened several weeks ago.
However, it’s not known how much longer the Harding Road bridge, located just south of the city limits over the Auglaize River, will be closed. Schlatter speculated that the opening could be approximately one month away.
The new bridge deck there was being protected Monday with a special cover until a degree of curing takes place. The deck likely will sit a week before crews start putting up guardrail, Schlatter explained.
Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, is the general contractor for the project.
Elsewhere, cement stabilization projects continue on Buckskin, Power Dam and Tittle roads.
The Buckskin work — north of Hicksville on the county’s west end — is occurring in the vicinity of Casebeer Miller Road and will extend eastward, according to Schlatter.
Cement stabilization is a cheaper alternative to a complete road rebuild. Road materials are ground up along with the road’s base and reconstituted with a cement mixture. The new road is then topped with asphalt. The same process is being used for the relocation of Tittle Road, north of Defiance County Road 424, west of Defiance. Schlatter said a pipe installation has been completed for that project, but rain Monday shut things down temporarily. According to Schlatter, cement stabilization is slated for Tittle Road at the end of next week.
The new road will run along the CSX Railroad and eliminate a crossing on Tittle Road. The same process will be used for Ashwood Road, south of Road 424.
The third project — widening and building up Power Dam Road, south of Defiance — is “moving, but is slow as well,” according to Schlatter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.