Hard work and determination were needed for a local Defiance resident to refurbish an early 20th Century truck made right here in town.
The 1924 antique that Lynn Lantz refurbished is just one of many vehicles he’s tinkered with over the years. But he’s no stranger to getting things done, especially when it comes to rebuilding machines.
Born and raised in Defiance and graduated from Defiance High School in 1965, his parents instilled in him a strong work ethic built on determination and hard work. Lantz says he always had a need to tinker with machines.
“When I was 13 going on 14, Paul McDonald, McDonald Construction was building some houses on Maumee Drive and he saw me the year before, putting tar on the basement wall of the house I live in now — the house my dad built,” said Lantz. “Paul came over one day and said, ‘You know, I like the way you did that, you wanna do that to all these houses we’re gonna build here? You can make a buck and a half an hour.’ I was hooked.”
Lantz was that he could use hard work to earn money in other ways too.
“I learned as a boy that if you carried your snow shovel down the road you could make a quarter, 50 cents, here and there,” said Lantz. “Dad always had a garden, and the excess tomatoes and cucumbers I would sell for 2-3 cents. I was making big money.”
Throughout high school, he worked at Justinger Bros., a GE appliance store in Defiance, as a technician. The appliance store job seemed natural for him.
“Dad had brought home toasters, washing machine parts and irons and other machine parts and I learned to work on them,” said Lantz.
It was about 1964, when Lantz was in high school that his dad said, according to Lantz, “I know some guys that get together to talk about cars and they always had a policeman as an advisor. I should get Lantz my son involved with them because it will teach him something and slow him down.”
Those “guys” later formed the Maumee Valley Car Club (MVCC).
About the club’s beginning, Lantz said, “We like to say that for 18 years we went without meetings because of marriages and the draft. Finally, one day we decided to have a reunion and had our first car show.” He has been a member since the inception.
One day after graduation, Lantz’s dad came to him and said, “You know your draft number is coming up we need to do something about that. So we went to the Navy recruiter and talked and I got in.”
There, too, the mechanically-minded Lantz worked hard.
“I was very fortunate,” he said. “When I was in bootcamp they kept talking, ‘submarine, submarine, submarine ...’ and one day a couple of us guys thought we would attend a meeting ... . We learned about the requirements and the background and the psychological requirements ... we learned about extra pay ... the food is fabulous aboard a submarine.”
Concerning the submarine, Lantz said, “I took the tests and passed them. The one that I still can’t remember and I aced it was mathematics. There’s a lot of guys who can’t get into the program because of math skills and it still boggles my mind how I passed because I was awful in math in school.”
Lantz returned to Defiance after the Navy stint and took at job at Fitzenrider as a service technician, retiring after 41 years.
“I wasn’t old enough to retire, but I just decided I that I had enough time in and I wanted to retire, so I did.”
Well, being a retired person with a strong work ethic meant that Lantz couldn’t sit idle. He decided to buy and refurbish old cars. His first was a 1936 Chrysler.
“I was talking one day to someone who had a car that he was going to sell,” Lantz remembered. “I followed him home and looked at the car in the barn and saw it was in rough shape: the windows were broken, there was no air in the tires and it was in bad shape. It wouldn’t even start.
“The guy wanted $1,500,” he added, “but I didn’t commit to buying it. I told the guy a day later that I was interested and he said, ‘Give me $1,250.’”
Lantz hauled the car home and put it in the garage. A few days later he began work on it and got it started. He’s been showing it ever since.
“Lots of people don’t even know my name, but I am known as the man who drives ‘Mr. Blue’” quipped Lantz.
His current labor of love is a 1924 truck made by the Defiance Motor Truck Company, formerly known as the Turnbull Motor Truck and Wagon Company. According to Lantz, the Defiance company was in business from 1917-28.
“It was located at the end of Main Street where the DMP break room is today,” he indicated.
The story of the truck are similar to the story of his ‘36 Chrysler.
“It was in rough shape and in pieces ... I had to make new parts from the old ones and even had to refashion parts,” said Lantz.
“When I first heard about it, a couple came from Edgerton and wanted to sell the truck,” he continued. “I had to go look at it. Even though it was in such rough shape, I had made up my mind — I was going to buy it ... my wife and I went and here it was all torn apart on a trailer. A normal person would say, ‘no way,’ but I said, ‘I ain’t normal, I am buying it.”
A few days later he bought it and started working on it.
When he takes it to show, Lantz hauls it on a trailer and sometimes drives it in a parade. He added, “It’s like riding on a table down a railroad track. They were built to haul, not to enjoy long rides.”
From time to time Defiance residents may see the truck in a parade or in an MVCC car show.
Lantz said finally, “be proud of what you do, take pride in something.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.