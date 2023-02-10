Defiance County’s enhanced 911 communications system could be in more updated condition by year’s end with a new radio tower to be built in Hicksville.
A press release concerning county commissioners’ regular Thursday session noted that they have entered into a contract with Speelman Electric, Inc., Tallmadge, at a cost of $677,567. A bid opening and contract award had been approved in recent weeks.
The 180-foot tower will be built at the county-owned fairgrounds in Hicksville and will augment the county’s 911 emergency communications system.
“We’re excited to get it going,” Defiance County’s 911 director, Matt Hanenkrath, told The Crescent-News Thursday. “It will make our communications whole throughout the county. Right now the system works, but if we can make it work better we’re going to do it.”
The tower will provide Defiance County — which uses the MARCs radio system operated through the state — with more complete coverage by relying on towers/antennas placed regionally. Located in such places as Defiance, Bryan, Edgerton, Paulding and near Holgate, for example, these towers are shared by local first responder agencies that are using the MARCs system, even across county lines.
Because of the line-of-sight characteristics of the frequencies employed, tower height is critical. Some of the towers — such as the one at the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, for example — are 200-300 feet high.
The majority of area counties are using the MARCs system, according to Hanenkrath. The exceptions are Fulton and Henry counties although there is movement in that direction for them.
While Defiance County is about to embark upon its tower project, the acquisition and installation of related radio equipment and antennas will be handled separately, according to Hanenkrath. The contract with Speelman Electric covers only the tower construction and a shelter for the equipment, he said.
Earlier, he had indicated that the equipment may be donated. That is still the hope, although he said the county will have some cost in this portion of the project.
“We’re still working those details out,” Hanenkrath said. “We’re hoping to hear more in the near future, hopefully, sooner rather than later.”
He is hopeful the tower and equipment will be up and running later this year.
When that happens, MARCs actually will take over the tower, thus taking care of any maintenance costs, according to Hanenkrath.
He is expecting that when MARCs takes over the system, Defiance County, which is footing the bill for the tower, won’t have to pay any user fees for a number of years. These are $10 per radio per month, Hanenkrath said.
Law enforcement in Defiance County has 150 radios alone, he explained, while fire departments which use the MARCs system have their own as well. This could result in a considerable cost savings.
The tower project is what the 911 center — operated at the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office in Defiance — envisioned as a five-year upgrade plan.
“We’ve kind of fast-tracked the plan,” Hanenkrath said, adding that “this is the last leg for us.”
