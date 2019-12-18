John Hancock has announced that he has filed petitions as a Democratic candidate in the March primary for a Defiance County commissioner seat.
Hancock is seeking the position now held by Republican Mick Pocratsky, who has filed for re-election.
If he wins the Democratic nomination in March, Hancock would face the winner of the Republican Party primary during the November general election for a four-year term beginning in January 2021.
Hancock is a real estate agent with Howard Hanna Realty, has been employed by the Defiance City Schools’ transportation department for the past 11 years and is Defiance’s appointed Ward 2 councilman. In November, he was elected to a full four-year council term that begins in January.
He also served a four-year term as a Defiance at-large councilman from 2013-17. Prior to those positions, he was employed at Sauder Woodworking for 17 years at various levels.
A lifelong resident of Defiance, Hancock noted that he is a graduate of Defiance College (with a bachelor’s degree in business administration), Northwest State Community College (with an associate degree in business accounting) and Tinora High School.
Too, Hancock is a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where his involvement has included Youth Elect Service (Y.E.S.), the Parish Retreat Team and the Stewardship Committee.
Additionally, he is a member of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce, Beta Gamma Sigma (Business Honor Society), Defiance County Area Fish and Game, Defiance Moose Lodge 2094, Toledo Regional Association of Realtors (TRAR), Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE), and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). He is a past member of the Northwest Ohio Board of Realtors, where he served as at-large, vice president and president.
He and his wife, Lisa, have been married 28 years and have two children, Katie (Washington, D.C.) and Will (Oxford, Ohio).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.