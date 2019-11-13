A long-time Defiance resident — recognized nationally — was honored Tuesday night for his long life and business career by Mayor Mike McCann.
The mayor presented 98-year-old barber Delbert Hammon of Defiance with a proclamation as Tuesday’s city council meeting opened.
Later, council approved six ordinances, including one which establishes a new “revitalization district” downtown (see related story on page A1).Hammon — who last operated a barbershop in Defiance on River Street — has been nominated to the National Barber Museum and Hall of Fame in Canal Winchester, a Columbus suburb southeast of the capital city. Inductees are expected to be announced in March.
McCann said the proclamation about Hammon’s achievement and his life will be mounted onto a wooden plaque.
“It is fitting to honor, recognize and congratulate Delbert W. Hammon,” noted McCann, who said he “served the community of Defiance for 70 years at his personally-owned Hammon Barbership established in 1947. And whereas during his lifetime, Del also demonstrated his dedication to his country through his honorable service in the United States Army from Sept. 20, 1944, to July 7, 1946, during World War II.”
The proclamation went on to state that “Del’s accomplishments also include being a Defiance city councilman and active in numerous community organizations and always visible at almost every event in Defiance.” The mayor made mention of Hammon’s wife, Helen, of 75 years, and sons, Craig and Doug, as well as four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
McCann noted that his proclamation was made on behalf of city council and “the entire Defiance community,” and recognizes Hammon’s “longstanding, dedicated, honorable career.”
Hammon thanked everyone and recalled a few of the community activities he’s involved himself in. And he encouraged others to check out the aforementioned museum in Canal Winchester that he visited two weeks ago.
“There’s no one more dedicated to this community than you have been Del,” McCann told Hammon. “Thank you very much.”
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• McCann encouraged public attendance of a meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Defiance Elementary School to consider the design and location of a proposed tribute to Native American history in Defiance.
• Ward 3 Councilman Dave Plant asked how the weather would impact the city’s leaf removal program. McCann indicated that crews continued working this week despite the snow, while all areas of town will receive a third round of leaf pickup before the program concludes for the year.
• At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch asked about the condition of sidewalks beneath CSX Railroad viaducts, noting that they are “greasy” — apparently from the railroad. Law Director Sean O’Donnell noted the difficulty in forcing CSX’s hand in cleaning them up as railroads are governed by a federal agency. McCann said the sidewalks there are the railroad’s responsibility, but CSX won’t do anything about them, so the city will have to.
• Council President Dave McMaster noted the receipt of a letter from Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter, thanking council for financial help this year.
• McCann thanked county and Noble Township trustee officials for allowing use of the Noble Township Fire Department/county EMA building in Brunersburg for helping house a temporary northside fire station while the Clinton Street bridge was closed for replacement.
• Administrator Jeff Leonard informed council that the administration will spend $20,000 for a contract with Richland Company and Associates to repair the roof at the water treatment plant. And he announced that a traffic commission will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a driveway width appeal at 1275 Grove St.
• O’Donnell asked for a special council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to approving the remaining 70 percent of design work for a granulated activated carbon (GAC) filtering system at the water plant. He told council that EPA officials are “turning up the heat” on implementation of a GAC system.
• council approved the mayor’s appointment of Chris Mack to the city’s community reinvestment area board.
• council met in executive session to discuss reappointment of a public official.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.