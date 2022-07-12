HAMLER — This town’s ribfest is back for a second year on Friday, and it looks like the event is becoming established.
Town officials didn’t know last year what the reaction would be when Hamler they held what they hoped would become an annual event. The rainy weather also was an issue last year, but it didn’t dampen the outcome.
Mayor Jeff Brubaker said approximately 2,000 people attended, and the 325 racks of ribs available were all sold by the fire department, which prepared them.
“Everybody was really happy with it last year, so I think it will keep going,” he told The Crescent-News.
To be known this year as the “Hamler Rifbest/Street Party” and held downtown on Randolph Street, the event returns with another 325 racks of ribs to be prepared by the fire department, according to Brubaker.
But the food options don’t stop with ribs. While the fire department will prepare those — and use the proceeds to help purchase firefighting equipment — Kline’s Uptown Bar and Grill will provide food along with another downtown establishment, Bier Stein, and the Hamler Legion. Hamler Men’s Club also will prepare french fries, while Snack Shack, a food wagon, will offer a Mexican food menu.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, with ribs and other food available beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing thereafter.
The band “Three Streets Over” — based in Carey near Findlay — will provide musical entertainment from 7-11 p.m. The band’s Facebook page notes that it “specializes” in rock music from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s with country and pop songs thrown in.
