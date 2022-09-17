HAMLER —This town’s upcoming water tower project received a boost with Ohio EPA (OEPA) approval of design work.
Village council was updated on the project during its recent meeting. OEPA approval will allow bidding to proceed.
Mayor Jeff Brubaker told The Crescent-News that he and the water department will meet with the project engineer (Jones & Henry, Toledo) Tuesday to discuss the next step.
He said “if we can keep it on schedule ... construction would actually start early next spring.”
The new tower will be built on Dempsey Avenue, replacing a 1941 tank which will be demolished. That tank is located downtown.
The estimate is $1.8 million.
In other business, council:
• learned that estimates were received for new speed bumps at $1,645 each. These would be used at various locations.
• discussed a proposed project on Cowen Street in which the owner wants to convert a shed into a house. The matter has been referred to a council committee
• approved a resolution allowing Brubaker to seek an Ohio Public Works Commission grant. If awarded, the grant would be used for Hamler’s proposed wastewater lagoon expansion north of town.
• passed an annual resolution accepting property tax rates for existing levies determined by the county budget commission.
• learned that Trick or Treat night in Hamler will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
