HAMLER — Village leaders here have okayed a plan to use federal CARES Relief Act funds for a number of equipment needs, one of which will benefit Henry County's ambulance district.
During a special meeting this week, village council approved a resolution to "sub grant" $30,000 in CARES money to the Henry County South Ambulance District to purchase two LUCAS automatic CPR machines.
According to Hamler Mayor Jeff Brubaker, these devices allow CPR to be performed on patients automatically, rather than being administered by rescue personnel. The idea, he indicated, is to limit personnel to potential coronavirus exposure, thus their qualification for CARES money.
The total purchase price is $40,000, with 10 other local governments covered by the ambulance district providing the remaining $10,000, Brubaker explained. These entities include the villages of Deshler, Holgate, Malinta and New Bavaria as well as Bartlow, Flatrock, Marion, Monroe, Pleasant and Richfield townships.
Village officials also will spend more than $6,000 in CARES money to upgrade computers, printers and monitors to assist with virtual meetings and virtual training for the water department, according to Brubaker.
All totaled, the village received $40,000 in CARES money this year, he told The Crescent-News.
In another development in Hamler, the town's Marathon gas station/convenience store is undertaking a significant expansion with the construction of new islands to serve larger trucks with diesel fuel. The station is located on First Street (Ohio 109), just south of the CSX Railroad tracks.
An area just east of the existing gas pumps will allow two semi trucks to refuel at a time, according to business owner Jason Niese.
The property being used for the expansion was purchased from a private owner and had been used by the former Fred Honeman Garage. Niese also brought some land from the village to give his business an access point on Marion Street, east of First Street.
Niese said he is just trying "to catch some of the truck traffic" on Ohio 109 with the expansion.
