HAMLER — The village of Hamler will host an open house for its new water treatment plant from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 19.
Residents and those interested are invited to tour the new facility located just south of Hubbard Street on the southeast side of town, as well as the old facility.
Village officials would like residents to see why a new facility was built and understand what their investment in a new facility looks like, according to Mayor Jeff Brubaker. Members of the water board and village will be available to show guests around the facilities.
This is the same day that the water board will meet at 5:30 p.m. followed by the village council meeting at 6:30 p.m.
