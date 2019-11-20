• Henry County

Hamler council:

Hamler Village Council learned that the village's second well was up and running during Monday's brief meeting. Afterward, board members met with contractors to discuss the completion of the water treatment plant project.

The street department advised council that the previous week's leaf pick-up was canceled due to inclement weather. The street department will be adding an additional day to the leave pick up schedule, slated for Dec. 4.

