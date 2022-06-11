HAMLER — Hamler Village Council discussed a number of topics during its recent meeting, including an issue with swimming pools.
Village officials report that “lots of pools” are being filled.
As such, the village’s water and sewer superintendent, Ken Griffith, and council wish to remind residents that “if you want credit for your water/sewer bill for filling your pool, you are required to get a water meter from the village.”
The village can be contacted by phone at 419-274-1011.
In other village news:
• Griffith reported that the recent manhole repairs are helping with the detention time at the town’s wastewater lagoons.
• Street Superintendent Dan McDougle reported that one dumpster was used for the spring cleanup. It was suggested that another clean up be held in the fall.
• Zoning Inspector Dan McDougle was contacted by the Henry County Health Department about a complaint regarding trash on a property in the village. The health department is going to take over getting the properties into compliance.
• a quote was received and approved from Comfort Solutions to repair the municipal building air conditioning unit for $1,018.50.
• farmers markets will be held downtown on Wednesdays from 2-6 p.m.
• the second reading of ordinance concerning restrictions on the keeping of farm animals and bees within the village limits was read and approved.
• complaints of citizens dumping their personal trash in the business trash receptacles have been received. Residents are reminded that this is illegal.
• Patrick Henry Honor Society students recently conducted a community service project in the village that included painting at the municipal building and picnic tables at the pavilion.
• discussion about installing speed bumps in town to try to slow down vehicles not following the speed limits and possibly injuring children playing was held by council.
• a reminder about the second Hamler Ribfest, scheduled for July 15, was issued.
