HAMLER — Billed as the “granddaddy of them all,” the 54th Annual Hamler Summer Fest is set to fill this village with German food and polka music the last three days of July.
The event begins Thursday with a worship service at 7 p.m. at the festival grounds. According to Rob Panning, one of the event planners and local historian of the event, the service is interdenominational.
“All of the pastors from the local area get together and plan the service,” said Panning. He also said that the worship service hymns are sung to polka tunes.
The first Hamler Summer Fest took place in 1969 on a Sunday afternoon at the American Legion Hall with two polka bands and a makeshift dance floor. Over 900 people attended, and the rest is, as they say, history.
Over the years, the festival has grown and now has its own festival grounds where visitors can enjoy German-style bratwurst, German potato salad and sauerkraut, lots of beer and polka music, of course, throughout the event.
The summer fest’s website reports the German event came as a result of a few couples who attended a similar festival in Frankenmuth, Mich., in 1968. As the story goes, the couples enjoyed the “gemutlichkeit” (social atmosphere) and decided to plan their own event in Henry County.
In its heyday the event could draw as many as 20,000 over the weekend. Though crowds are not near that number now, Hamler is still crowded with people who come to enjoy German heritage.
The fact that it still draws large crowds may be due to the fact that the Hamler Summer Fest is one of the only German-style festivals in the area.
“Aside from the German-American Festival near Toledo, we are the only German festival around here,” said Panning. “We were the first German festival in the area and we got really big. Then other communities had their own festivals. They are all gone, but ours is still going.”
On Friday, the polka music starts and food will be served through the weekend, Panning said.
“Admission is $7 Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday,” he added. “You can also purchase a ticket for the whole weekend for $15.”
Panning also said that the music is the best polka music anywhere, and there will be crowds.
“We get the best and biggest named bands from all over,” said Panning. “They come from as far away as Minnesota. The whole weekend the dance floor will be crowded. Food lines will be long — we serve thousands of people. It’s not like in the 70s and 80s, but we still get a large crowd. People come from Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, all over to attend the summer fest. They come down in their campers and they stay on the festival grounds.”
For those who wish to attend, a schedule follows:
• Friday gates open at 4:30 p.m. and food lines begin at 5 p.m. Two bands will perform throughout the evening: Anthony Culkar Band and Garrett Tatano Band. Check the banquet hall for times.
Also on Friday at 6 p.m. a 1K for kids and a 5K for adults will be run. All of the proceeds from entry fees will benefit the Xavier and Aidan Wensink Memorial Scholarship. If runners have not preregistered, the entry fee is $25 on Friday.
• Saturday gates open at 2 p.m. and food lines begin at 3 p.m. Three bands are scheduled throughout the day: Fred Ziwich, Jon Dietz & the Jolly Brewers and Duane Malinowski. Check the banquet hall for times.
A cornhole tournament will be followed by a pong tournament for adult entrants on Saturday only. There is an entry fee. All participants will receive one drink ticket and prize money will be awarded to the top three of each tournament.
• Sunday, gates open at 10 a.m. and food lines begin at 11:30 a.m. Free admission before 10:30 a.m. for the worship service led by Pastor Justin Duel of The Wave Community Church, Deshler. After 10:30 a.m., $5 for adults, but free for adults who bring a child. Music throughout the day is performed by Jon Dietz & the Jolly Brewers and Fred Ziwich.
