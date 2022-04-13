HAMLER — This town's initial ribfest last year will be followed up with a second annual event in July.
Village council discussed the event set for July 15 — a follow up to the inaugural ribfest on June 25, 2021 — during a recent meeting when it also considered legislation concerning the maintenance of farm animals and bees within the town.
Mayor Jeff Brubaker told The Crescent-News that a band will be featured as well as plenty of ribs.
Last year about 325 pounds were sold as a fundraiser for the Hamler-Marion Township Fire Department in town. All the ribs sold out last year, he said.
About the same number will be featured this year with two bars in the downtown again engaged along with the Hamler men's group. Funds from the rib sales again will go toward fire department equipment.
Last year drizzle canceled the band that was planned, but officials have scheduled entertainment again this year along with the rib sales.
He noted that the two bars downtown did very well during the event, adding that they were engaged to compensate for the negative impacts of the coronavirus situation on business.
The ribfest date has been moved back this year. Keeping it the same as last year's would have conflicted with Napoleon's annual ribfest which was canceled a year ago.
Also under consideration by council is an ordinance that would place restrictions on the maintenance of farm animals and bees within the village limits.
Brubaker noted that this is attempt to get out in front of what could become an issue as there are no restrictions now.
The ordinance was let lie after a first reading and will return to council's agenda at the May 2 meeting.
In other news, council:
• discussed planning for the construction of a third village lagoon as well as plans for a new water tower, replacing a structure built in 1941. Brubaker said the village wants to have these plans in place in case grant funds can be located for the projects.
• noted that farmers markets will be held on Wednesdays beginning in May.
• received a complaint from a resident about he condition of a neighboring property. The zoning committee also reviewed residences that may be violating village zoning laws.
